See Kristin Chenoweth Gush Over Joining The Voice With Coach Ariana Grande

Let the battle begin!
E! News can exclusively announce that new The Voice coach Ariana Grande is welcoming special battle advisor Kristin Chenoweth to her team for season 21, and the two triple threat talents exclusively shared what it means to be working together during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Aug. 16.
"It's felt so amazing so far being a part of The Voice," Grande gushed. "I love everybody's energy so much. Being able to work with Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend] and Blake [Shelton], it's been so informative and I'm learning so much. You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'OK I'm going get in there and it's going to be easy whatever.' But it's so hard. They are so seasoned and so great at it."
While Legend has been Grande's "biggest competition" thus far due to their similar taste in talent, Grande joked that she doesn't stand a chance when it comes to contestants. "Everybody picks John, not that I blame them," she quipped. "It hurts. But that said everything, happens for a reason and I love team Ariana."
Chenoweth applauded Grande for adapting so quickly to being a coach.
"With all due respect to all of the coaches, and I'm a huge fan of all of them, Ariana has been wise in her selection and she has every single category out there," Chenoweth added. "There's not one that don't fit in."
However, don't count on Chenoweth throwing her hat in the ring to have a big red chair of her own. "When I was actually asked by someone I admire and look up to and have watched grow, of course I wanted to be here for team Ari, that's obvious," Chenoweth explained. "But my goal isn't to be a coach. If I were asked, of course I would consider it."
And, according to Chenoweth, Grande has already won this season. "She's the biggest star and I would argue one of the best vocalists alive, if not the best," Grande's proud partner mused. "For me to be able to watch her become the teacher, that is the real full circle."
Watch the adorable interview above!
The Voice premieres Monday, September 20 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)