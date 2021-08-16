See Kristin Chenoweth Gush Over Joining The Voice With Coach Ariana Grande

Watch : Ariana Grande Joins "The Voice" as a Coach!

Let the battle begin!

E! News can exclusively announce that new The Voice coach Ariana Grande is welcoming special battle advisor Kristin Chenoweth to her team for season 21, and the two triple threat talents exclusively shared what it means to be working together during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Aug. 16.

"It's felt so amazing so far being a part of The Voice," Grande gushed. "I love everybody's energy so much. Being able to work with Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend] and Blake [Shelton], it's been so informative and I'm learning so much. You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'OK I'm going get in there and it's going to be easy whatever.' But it's so hard. They are so seasoned and so great at it."

While Legend has been Grande's "biggest competition" thus far due to their similar taste in talent, Grande joked that she doesn't stand a chance when it comes to contestants. "Everybody picks John, not that I blame them," she quipped. "It hurts. But that said everything, happens for a reason and I love team Ariana."