Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photo of Her and Dax Shepard's Daughters

Watch : Kristen Bell "Waits for the Stink" Before Bathing Kids

Forget the good place, this looks like the great place!

Kristen Bell recently shared a cute Instagram pic of hubby Dax Shepard and their two kids, daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

Kristen captioned the Aug. 14 post of her tribe by the pool with the simple words, "Family day." In the accompanying photo, the actress rocked a black-and-white striped two-piece shirt and shorts ensemble with a black bikini top, while the kids are in their cutest summer outfits. As with any photos she shares of her kiddos, the protective mom covered up her little one's faces with big smiley emojis.



Commenting on one of the daughter's poses in the snap, one person wrote, "It's the sassy crossed arms for me." While a fan—alluding to the emojis shielding their children's faces—jokingly wrote, "Your kids look so much like you here."

Another commenter commended the couple—who have previously said they will not share photos of their kids' faces—saying, "I have so much respect for stars who consider the well-being of their children and make it a point to respect their boundaries even when they can't express at such a small age."