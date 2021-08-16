Watch Selena Gomez Get Trolled By Sister Gracie in Adorable TikTok Video

Watch : Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 29th Birthday

Selena Gomez has 32.6 million followers on TikTok. But when it comes to actually using the app, it looks like she could still use a little more practice.

The 29-year-old singer took to TikTok on Sunday, Aug. 15 to share a video of herself getting trolled by her 8-year-old sister Gracie over her social media skills.

"You embarrass me," Gracie said while watching Selena dabble with the app. And after the "Same Old Love" star realized she accidentally deleted one of her videos, her sibling burst into giggles.

So, Selena decided to try another app. "See," she said while posting on Snapchat, "this is where it's at." But things didn't go much better there. Still, in the end, Selena determined, "Snapchat is where it's at." And as she wrote in the caption of her post, "Remember snap chat guys."

