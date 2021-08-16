Candace Cameron Bure's 23rd Birthday Tribute to Daughter Natasha Causes Fans to Call Them "Sisters"

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes for "Weird" TikTok Video

Candace Cameron Bure now has a 23-year-old child, and some of her fans appear to be incredulous.

The 45-year-old Fuller House star took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15 to share a birthday message to daughter Natasha, who turned 23. Candace also shares kids Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure.

"Happy 23rd birthday to this beauty [party face emoji]," the star wrote. "I love you my Tashi [heart emojis] @natashabure."

The post featured two photos of the duo. One shot showed them both rocking denim jumpsuits while standing in a doorway, and in the other image, they wore white tops while standing side-by-side on a rooftop.

"I love you!!!!!," Natasha replied, adding a heart emoji.

Among the stars offering enthusiastic responses in the comments section was Kristin Chenoweth, who wrote, "Two beauties." Also, Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert posted, "Happy Birthday @natashabure."

Additionally, many of Candace's fans remarked on the physical similarities between the mother-daughter pair, including one person who commented, "My gosh. You look like sisters. Happy Birthday and happy gave birth day to you hot momma."