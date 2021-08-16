Candace Cameron Bure's 23rd Birthday Tribute to Daughter Natasha Causes Fans to Call Them "Sisters"

Candace Cameron Bure now has a 23-year-old child, and some of her fans appear to be incredulous.
The 45-year-old Fuller House star took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15 to share a birthday message to daughter Natasha, who turned 23. Candace also shares kids Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure.
"Happy 23rd birthday to this beauty [party face emoji]," the star wrote. "I love you my Tashi [heart emojis] @natashabure."
The post featured two photos of the duo. One shot showed them both rocking denim jumpsuits while standing in a doorway, and in the other image, they wore white tops while standing side-by-side on a rooftop.
"I love you!!!!!," Natasha replied, adding a heart emoji.
Among the stars offering enthusiastic responses in the comments section was Kristin Chenoweth, who wrote, "Two beauties." Also, Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert posted, "Happy Birthday @natashabure."
Additionally, many of Candace's fans remarked on the physical similarities between the mother-daughter pair, including one person who commented, "My gosh. You look like sisters. Happy Birthday and happy gave birth day to you hot momma."
Another individual posted, "You could be sisters! Hard to tell which one is turning 23, if you didn't know already." A third fan wrote, "Which one?? You could both pass for 23."
It's not just their looks that Candace and her daughter have in common. Natasha has been following in her mom's footsteps as a thespian and is set to co-star opposite Heather Locklear in the upcoming Lifetime film Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, which is currently in production.