Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off New Forearm Tattoo as She's "Starting to Build My Sleeve"

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith's Debuts Fresh Shaved Head

Jada Pinkett Smith is preparing her fans for a bit of a transformation.

The 49-year-old Girls Trip star posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15 showing off new body art that stretches roughly half the length of her forearm. In her caption, she shared that she was starting her tattoo sleeve sooner than she had expected, and she named a number of goddesses.

"I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised," Jada wrote. "Soooo … I'm starting to build my sleeve now! Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. [sparkle emoji] Jai Ma [sparkle emoji] #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin."

A number of celebrities shared support in the comments section, including Priyanka Chopra, who wrote, "Beautiful. Jai mata di." Additionally, DJ Jazzy Jeff, who recorded music with Jada's husband Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, posted six fire emojis.