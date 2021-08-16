Orlando Bloom Goes Skinny-Dipping and Has the Pics to Prove It

Watch : Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom for Vacation Photos

Orlando Bloom is making quite a splash with his latest social media post.

The 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15 to share a carousel of images and footage of himself enjoying a dip in what appears to be a public lake. He simply captioned the post with three sweat emojis.

In the first pic, he was standing in the water and showing off his impressive physique from the stomach up. He also shared video of himself doing the backstroke.

However, the most eye-catching slide in the carousel was a shot of the Carnival Row actor displaying his completely bare backside, with a peach emoji covering the important parts. Numerous people are standing on the other side of the lake, but Orlando appeared to be holding an article of clothing in front of himself to prevent any onlookers from getting to know him a bit too well.