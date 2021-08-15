The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Visit Canada Post Engagement: Inside Their Trip

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One

Now that The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston gave Blake Moynes her final rose, the engaged couple's real life can officially begin.

They recently started their post-engagement public tour by hitting up Blake's home country of Canada. The two shared snippets of their trip together on Instagram Stories.

The duo visited Niagara Falls. Katie shared a video showing her and Blake totally drenched in water while wearing matching red ponchos on a tour boat.

The couple also visited another tourist site, CN Tower in Toronto, where they enjoyed a delicious, melting dark chocolate sphere dessert with warm chocolate ganache on a plate that read "Congratulations" in chocolate syrup, as seen on Katie's Instagram Story. She also posted a cute selfie with her fiancé.

The former reality show lead then posted a video of herself trying to take a photo with Blake in bed. He kept goofing off, posing with a peace sign, to which Katie repeatedly jokingly asked him to take a "normal photo."