MAFS' Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Celebrate Daughter's Birthday as They Continue Marriage Therapy

As they continue to work through their marital issues, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner united to celebrate their daughter Henley Grace's upcoming fourth birthday.

The Married at First Sight couple, who tied the knot on the first season of the Lifetime series, enjoyed a fun-filled day with their little girl and 15-month-old son Hendrix Douglas.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15, Jamie documented the family's exciting festivities, which included a fabulous set-up in their backyard that was complete with a massive pink floral wall, many sweet treats and a glittery "Happy 4th Birthday Henley" sign.

Ahead of the birthday girl's party, the 35-year-old reality TV personality posted behind-the-scenes footage of the meaningful gifts she gave her daughter.

"Gracies 'birthday' began w me surprising her w a 'real' ballerina outfit," Jamie shared on Instagram Stories, later adding, "I just got her heels, her very first set of heels. And I got her a ballerina dress."