Sophie Turner Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics of Joe Jonas to Celebrate His Birthday

He's a cool dad.

Sophie Turner shared brand-new pics of husband Joe Jonas to ring in his 32nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 15. To mark the special occasion, the Games of Thrones alum posted two photos of the Jonas Brothers member on Instagram with "Happy Birthday" decor hanging behind him.

The stylish "Sucker" singer stood in what looked like a family home and appeared to be in high spirits for his celebration. He wore a white top with gold buttons and a black collar and gray dress pants. Sophie captioned her 'gram, "Birthday boy" for his big day.

Joe's birthday weekend comes just two months after he and Sophie celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The pair, who welcomed daughter Willa last July, reflected on their wedding day with a sweet message.

"2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," Sophie captioned her post in June, while also releasing major never-before-seen pics from their romantic ceremony, including a snapshot of the two walking down the aisle, as well as an image of her bridesmaids, featuring her X-Men co-star Alexandra Shipp.