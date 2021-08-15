How Kristen Bell Applies Her Mental Health Mantra When Parenting Daughters Lincoln and Delta

Watch : Kristen Bell "Waits for the Stink" Before Bathing Kids

When it comes to sharing her mental health journey, Kristen Bell is an open door.

The Frozen actress recently discussed the many ways she manages her anxiety and depression, whether it creeps up when she's at home with her family or busy with work and other projects. In a new interview with CNBC on Saturday, Aug. 14, the 41-year-old star explained that she doesn't let her mental struggles build up.

"I don't wait for those things to find me," she told the outlet. "I have a preoperative list to combat them because I know they're coming."

Kristen revealed that when she's struggling with her mental health, she turns to three things: exercise, talking about it and giving herself a timeout.

"It's important to remember those feelings that you are having aren't 'your feelings,' but rather 'a feeling that is passing through you,'" she said. "Sometimes, with a mental health issue, you just got to let them live."