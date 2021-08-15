Why Lizzo Name-Dropped Drake in Her Song "Rumors"

Watch : Lizzo's Juicy NSFW Plans for Future Date With Chris Evans

Lizzo just released her first song since 2019's Cuz I Love You, and she's already making plenty of "rumors" swirl with this Cardi B-featured track.

The 33-year-old penned the lyric, "No, I ain't f-ck Drake yet," in the song that dropped on Friday, Aug. 13, which prompted Apple Music's Zane Lowe to ask her about that line in an interview promoting the song.

"You know what I haven't manifested yet," she teased, adding, "F-cking Drake." The Grammy-winning singer burst out laughing, with Zane saying there were probably a lot of people trying to manifest the same thing.

Lizzo responded that she's "not in that line."

"I just thought it would be so funny to say," she explained. "I have a small relationship with him. He's very cool, and I just feel like women, there's so many times where girls' names get dropped in songs 'cause they fine."