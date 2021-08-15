Jennifer Lopez Officially Moves On After Removing Ex-Fiancé Alex Rodriguez From Instagram

Jennifer Lopez's latest gesture has "No Me Ames" written all over it.
The 52-year-old global superstar proved that she's seriously moving on on from her breakup with Alex Rodriguez by making their split Instagram official. Take one look at her grid and you'll notice the retired MLB player is no longer featured on her page.
However, A-Rod does appear in a handful of J.Lo's videos that aren't centered around him, including a Father's Day tribute she shared in June 2020, a clip of the two speaking to President Joe Biden in October 2020 and another post dedicated to her mother, Lupe, on her 75th birthday in December 2020.
In addition, the JLo Beauty founder unfollowed her ex-fiancé. But at this time, the 46-year-old sports broadcaster still follows Jennifer and has kept photos of her on his Instagram page.
After hitting a rough patch in their four-year relationship earlier this year, the duo decided to call off their engagement in April.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," J.Lo and A-Rod said in a joint statement to E! News. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
Since going their separate ways, the Hustlers actress has moved on with an old flame: Ben Affleck.
After rekindling their romance just a few months ago, Jennifer and Ben appear to have picked up right where they left off.
The couple, who dated in the early aughts, recently enjoyed a sizzling European getaway and have continued to step out for romantic date nights in Los Angeles—where J.Lo is looking to find her new dream home.
"They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match," a source previously told E! News. "They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."
As for A-Rod? The former New York Yankees player appears to be enjoying his single status. After jetting off to St. Tropez (around the same time as J.Lo) for his birthday festivities, Alex took to Instagram Stories to share his new outlook on life.
"Stepping out with the big D energy," he wrote on Aug. 1. "Determined, darling & dapper AF…"
To celebrate his birthday on July 27, Alex expressed he was cherishing every moment, writing on Instagram, "I'm feeling so grateful today. Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."