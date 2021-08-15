Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Finally Reunite Again: See the Game of Thrones Duo's Cutest Reunions

Jason Momoa reunited with his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke amid strict travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. See their new photos and other past reunion pics of them.

Not even a global pandemic can keep Khal Drogo away from his Khaleesi.

Jason Momoa and his Game of Thrones onscreen love interest Emilia Clarke reunited recently for drinks in what appears to be their first documented reunion in almost two years.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," the actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15, alongside a photo of Jason carrying her. "@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft."

Jason commented, "love u forever moon of my life," using one of his character's nicknames for her's, alongside seven red heart emojis.

He also shared his own pics, writing, "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke."

The two are pictured inside a room with a locked liquor cabinet, paintings and wooden chairs, as well as a sign on the wall that reads, "Coronavirus. stay alert to stay safe. Keep your distance. Save Lives."

Government travel restrictions remain in place for travel between the United Kingdom, where Emilia lives, and the United States, where Jason resides with wife Lisa Bonet and kids Lola, 14, Nakoa-Wolf, 12. Several weeks ago, the actor began filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film, in London.

Jason and Emilia have reunited at least once a year for the past few years. In 2019, they attended each other's birthday parties and also appeared together on The Graham Norton Show, where the actor said that he calls the British actress every time he travels to England.

See photos of Jason and Emilia's latest reunion, as well as past ones:

HBO
The Moon of His Life

In 2011, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa made their debuts as the questionable yet wildly beloved couple Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drago on the then-new series, Game of Thrones.

HBO
Sun and Stars

While Jason was not a cast member past season one, over the years, he and Emilia had several adorable reunions.

Instagram / Emilia Clarke
2021: Reunited Again at Last

Amid strict coronavirus pandemic-related travel restrictions, Jason and Emilia got together for drinks in August 2021, marking their first documented reunion in almost two years.

Instagram / Emilia Clarke
2021: Finally Together Again

Instagram / Emilia Clarke
2019: Happy Birthday Emilia

In October 2019, while celebrating her 33rd birthday, Emilia reunited with both Jason and her other Game of Thrones love, Kit Harington (Jon Snow).

"Reunions never looked this hairy. #anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Jason wrote, "Happy birthday love. So stoked I got to see you [heart eyes emoji]."

 

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
2019: The Graham Norton Show

The two reunited on the BBC talk show, where Jason revealed that he calls Emilia every time he travels to England.

Instagram
2019: Happy Birthday Jason

In July 2019, Emilia attended Jason's surprise 40th birthday party at a London hotel.

"With you I feel 2 feet small. X 2," she wrote on Instagram. "@prideofgypsies HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you. #moonofmylifemysunandstars  #finallyabathbigenoughtobathadragonin #thenbrokecosispentallmymoneyonbubblebath."

After Jason was visibly caught off guard by the surprise, he had the chance to FaceTime with his wife, Lisa Bonet.

Instagram
2019: Oscars Reunion

In February 2019, the two reunited at the Oscars. Jason was accompanied by his wife, Lisa Bonet.

"Me and my QUEENS," Momoa captioned this Instagram photo.

Instagram
2018: The Iron Throne

In 2018, Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drago reunited again at a Game of Thrones event and took this photo.

"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting 'that lift' from dirty dancing," Emilia wrote on Instagram. "Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake. And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head."

She added, "(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.)"

The actress, who has played the career-making role of Khaleesi on the hit HBO show since 2011, wrote, "@gameofthrones @prideofgypsies #nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."

Instagram
2017: Bottoms Up

In 2017, Jason and Emilia had a fun night out.

"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you loose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins)," the actress wrote on Instagram. "@prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon."

Jason shared his own photo of the two on his page, writing, "Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it's truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together," Momoa wrote. "It's a shame we don't get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do I feel like a f—king KHAL love u @emilia_clarke always forever Yer Jalan Atthirari Anni #getreadyhereicome #GOTohana #slaps mahalo @bullchinashope1_ for always taking care of me @cristian.bullinachinashop you make it a home away from home brother. Aloha Drogo."

 

Instagram
2015: But First, a Selfie

Momoa also posted several adorable photos from his 2015 Paris meeting with Clarke, who he called "too f--king cute."

"Really sorry I trusted u," he wrote. "Thanks for killing me. I'd do it again though. That look my khalessi @emilia_clarke ps. I f--king pillow. #hahahahahaha #ohwell #comingbackasaf--kingdragon."

He also said, "Goofballs @emilia_clarke my khalessi. What a women."

Instagram
2015: Emilia and Jason in Paris

In 2015, the to reunited in Paris.

"Well I guess the sun rises in the west and sets in the east then huh?" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Paris fashion week just kicked off....!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2013: Emmy Party

The two attend HBO's 2013 Emmys after-party.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2013: Game of Thrones Premiere

The two attend the premiere of Game of Thrones season three in Hollywood, Calif. At this point, Jason was not a cast member.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI
2012: AFI Awards

The two attend the annual show together in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images
2011: Comic-Con

The two join co-stars Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington and Lena Headey and co-showrunner David Benioff and franchise creator George R. R. Martin at a Game of Thrones panel at at 2011 Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. in July 2011, three months after the debut season of the HBO show premiered.

