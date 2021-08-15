Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Finally Reunite Again: See the Game of Thrones Duo's Cutest Reunions

Not even a global pandemic can keep Khal Drogo away from his Khaleesi.
Jason Momoa and his Game of Thrones onscreen love interest Emilia Clarke reunited recently for drinks in what appears to be their first documented reunion in almost two years.
"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," the actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15, alongside a photo of Jason carrying her. "@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft."
Jason commented, "love u forever moon of my life," using one of his character's nicknames for her's, alongside seven red heart emojis.
He also shared his own pics, writing, "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke."
The two are pictured inside a room with a locked liquor cabinet, paintings and wooden chairs, as well as a sign on the wall that reads, "Coronavirus. stay alert to stay safe. Keep your distance. Save Lives."
Government travel restrictions remain in place for travel between the United Kingdom, where Emilia lives, and the United States, where Jason resides with wife Lisa Bonet and kids Lola, 14, Nakoa-Wolf, 12. Several weeks ago, the actor began filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film, in London.
Jason and Emilia have reunited at least once a year for the past few years. In 2019, they attended each other's birthday parties and also appeared together on The Graham Norton Show, where the actor said that he calls the British actress every time he travels to England.
See photos of Jason and Emilia's latest reunion, as well as past ones: