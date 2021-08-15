Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian for His First Flight Since Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Steamy Shower Note to Travis Barker

Travis Barker has gotten back on a plane, conquering one of his biggest fears after extreme trauma, with the support of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the two were photographed boarding a private jet at a small airport in Camarillo, Calif. and landing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It marked the first flight for the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer, who has feared flying since he was a child, since he survived a deadly September 2008 plane crash in South Carolina.

Travis and Kourtney, 42, embraced before boarding the jet and she held his hands as they walked up the stairs, according to The Daily Mail, which posted photos of the two upon departure and arrival. The two were joined on board by her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The private plane crash almost 13 years ago killed four people, including two of Travis' close friends, and left the musician with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. Travis was hospitalized for three months and underwent 26 surgeries.