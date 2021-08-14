Sunisa Lee Goes Off to College After Historic Tokyo Olympics Wins

Instagram

Simply put, "I feel like it's a win-win situation."

Although Sunisa will continue to show off her impressive skills as an Auburn University athlete, she asserts that she's hoping to reboot and recharge first.

"Right now, rest is the main focus because at the Olympics I was a little bit beat up," she revealed. "Coming here, I was hoping to let my body rest, and mentally as well, because that does take a lot out of me."

She continued, "I just want to focus on myself and getting ready for the season. I have a really good team behind me. I'm excited for everything that's going to be coming in the future."

If anything, Sunisa's mostly looking forward to being a normal college student.

"A lot of people here know me. I just got here so of course people are going to be excited," she explained of her newfound stardom. "Once it dies down, I feel like it will be a little better and I'll be able to do stuff and be able to go somewhere without being called out. I'm really happy to be here."

She concluded, "I just wanted to have some fun. Elite gymnastics was so hard and there's never any time to have fun or hang out with your friends. Coming here, I can be more free, and I'm just excited to be part of a team."

On Friday, Aug. 13, Sunisa proved just how excited she is for this new chapter. The Olympian shared an Instagram photo of herself proudly rocking an Auburn T-shirt while posing in front of a campus building. She captioned her post, "war eagle."