Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Dramatic New Hairstyle With Sexy Selfies

Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing the beauty boundaries once more!

It's safe to say the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hot girl summer is still going strong as she recently debuted a dramatic new hairstyle. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Poosh founder showed off her fabulous short haircut, in which she rocked a long bob.

To celebrate her new beauty look, the reality TV personality snapped a series of mirror selfies that highlighted her fresh chop. And the focus was most certainly on her 'do because she posed in a simple black sports bra and matching sweatpants.

Kourtney, 42, also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram Stories of her chopped-off locks scattered by a pair of scissors. If anything, her snapshot confirmed that her haircut is the real deal. Moreover, per her tags, it seems celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic is the mastermind behind Kourt's hair transformation.