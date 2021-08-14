Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Surprise His Kids With a Puppy

Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young had a pretty paw-some surprise for his kids at the start of the weekend.
As the Flip or Flop star's daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, entered the couple's home, a tiny black puppy darted out to greet them. Tarek posted videos of the children's reactions on his Instagram Story.
"Surprise!" What is that?! What is that?!" he exclaimed, pointing at the female pup, who appeared to be a pug, as she ran across the floor.
Tarek captioned the clip, "We added to the El Moussa family!! Meet Bugz El Moussa." The kids looked delighted and Taylor cuddled the puppy enthusiastically as Brayden gently pet her head, receiving many doggie kisses in return.
"Been hiding her from you guys and from them for a week," he wrote, "But this reaction made it all worth it."
Earlier this week, Tarek wrote on his Instagram page that "the kids have been gone a week and we miss them like crazy," adding, "We've got a big surprise planned for them on Friday."
The reality star shares custody of Taylor and Brayden with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haak, and she recently took the kids on vacation.
"Missed these babies so much while they were in Cabo," Tarek wrote on his Instagram Story, "and now we have a new baby!!"
The group later played together with the puppy with squeaky and rope toys. Tarek also asked the kids an important question.
"Should we bring Bugz to the wedding?" he asked, to which Taylor replied, "Sure." He then said, "Sure. Are you going to watch her?" Heather added, "We need you guys to watch her, to protect her."
Tarek, 39, and Heather, 33, got engaged in July 2020 after dating for about a year. In April, they celebrated an engagement party with family and friends.
They have not announced a wedding date and their plans for their upcoming nuptials have undergone some changes.
"When we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off," Tarek wrote on Instagram on Aug. 10. "At that point we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it's not official until it's official...and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so...we decided to switch everything up."
He continued, "We went in a different direction with the wedding planner and we both fell in love with a different location. Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot."