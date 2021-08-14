Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Surprise His Kids With a Puppy

Watch : Heather Rae Young Shows Off Tarek El Moussa Tattoo

Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young had a pretty paw-some surprise for his kids at the start of the weekend.

As the Flip or Flop star's daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, entered the couple's home, a tiny black puppy darted out to greet them. Tarek posted videos of the children's reactions on his Instagram Story.

"Surprise!" What is that?! What is that?!" he exclaimed, pointing at the female pup, who appeared to be a pug, as she ran across the floor.

Tarek captioned the clip, "We added to the El Moussa family!! Meet Bugz El Moussa." The kids looked delighted and Taylor cuddled the puppy enthusiastically as Brayden gently pet her head, receiving many doggie kisses in return.

"Been hiding her from you guys and from them for a week," he wrote, "But this reaction made it all worth it."

Earlier this week, Tarek wrote on his Instagram page that "the kids have been gone a week and we miss them like crazy," adding, "We've got a big surprise planned for them on Friday."