Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Celebrate Their 5th Anniversary With Heartwarming Messages

Congratulations to the happy couple!
Both Kevin Hart and wife Eniko celebrated their 5-year anniversary on Friday, Aug. 13. Kevin shared a photo of him and his wife on a photoshoot in bed, captioning the anniversary post, "Happy anniversary hot momma cheesecake….Love u to the moon and back."
Eniko also celebrated their love on her own profile. She shared a pic of them on their wedding day on Aug. 13, 2016.
"happy anniversary babe," Eniko wrote on Instagram. "As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same..happy to be sharing life with you..
5 years down! Forever to go..xo."
The couple share two children, including a baby, while he also has two older kids. Eniko gave birth to their second child together, Kaori Mai Hart, on Sept. 29, 2021. Kaori's birth made 4-year-old Kenzo Kash Hart officially a big brother.
Eniko shared the news of Kaori's birth with the world the day following the birth. She said she was thankful, grateful and blessed in her caption.
"A little bit of heaven sent down to earth," she continued. "Welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn't love you more."
Eniko and Kevin's two kids are also siblings to Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.
Kevin shared the news of Eniko's second pregnancy in a Mother's Day post in May 2020.
The comedian wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine....We love you @enikohart ....And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl....Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!
"God is unbelievable," he continued. "We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.... #Harts."