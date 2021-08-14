Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Celebrate Their 5th Anniversary With Heartwarming Messages

Watch : Kevin Hart & Pregnant Wife Eniko Show TikTok How It's Done With "Thriller"

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Both Kevin Hart and wife Eniko celebrated their 5-year anniversary on Friday, Aug. 13. Kevin shared a photo of him and his wife on a photoshoot in bed, captioning the anniversary post, "Happy anniversary hot momma cheesecake….Love u to the moon and back."

Eniko also celebrated their love on her own profile. She shared a pic of them on their wedding day on Aug. 13, 2016.

"happy anniversary babe," Eniko wrote on Instagram. "As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same..happy to be sharing life with you..

5 years down! Forever to go..xo."

The couple share two children, including a baby, while he also has two older kids. Eniko gave birth to their second child together, Kaori Mai Hart, on Sept. 29, 2021. Kaori's birth made 4-year-old Kenzo Kash Hart officially a big brother.

Eniko shared the news of Kaori's birth with the world the day following the birth. She said she was thankful, grateful and blessed in her caption.