Christina Haack and Joshua Hall Show PDA During Romantic Date Night in Newport Beach

Christina Haack's latest outing is far from a flop.
The Flip or Flop star recently enjoyed some one-on-one time with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall, as they stepped out in Newport Beach, Calif. for a fun date night. On Friday, Aug. 13, the couple, who began dating in July, were all smiles during their late-night hang out at the Mastro's Ocean Club restaurant.
Taking to Instagram, Christina shared a photo of their romantic date night, in which she and Joshua held hands and smiled from ear to ear while seated at their table.
For their outing, the Christina on the Coast star looked effortlessly chic, wearing a smocked tank top that featured a red floral design and denim pants. Joshua dressed just as dapper for dinner, donning a gray button-down shirt and jeans.
In recent weeks, the 38-year-old reality TV personality hasn't shied away from putting her relationship on display.
"Summer nights with my number," Christina captioned her Instagram on Aug. 3, alongside a snapshot of her arms wrapped around her boyfriend.
However, the HGTV star made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate any negativity surrounding her romance.
"I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude," she wrote. "I don't want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people. People are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s--t."
She added, "Judgment is like a mirror-what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself. What I've seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love."
Christina explained that life is too short to waste time on those who want to put her down. Instead, she's focused on the things that make her happy.
"Do what you love with the ones you love," she shared. "For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers."
From the looks of Christina and Joshua's latest date night, it's clear she's spending time with her nearest and dearest.