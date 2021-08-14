Elliot Page Showcases Abs in New Shirtless Selfie

Watch : Elliot Page Is Ready for Summer in First Shirtless Pic

Elliot Page is keeping fit as he continues his hot boy summer.

On Friday, Aug. 13, the 34-year-old Umbrella Academy star showcased his six-pack abs in a shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram Story. Elliot captioned the post, "TGIF."

The Juno actor showcased a similar photo of his athletic body on Instagram on May, writing, "Trans bb's first swim trunks." He added the hashtags "#transjoy" and "#transisbeautiful."

Elliot came out as a transgender man on social media last December. This past March, he told TIME magazine that he had undergone top surgery. In April, he spoke to Oprah Winfrey about his transition on her Apple TV+ show The Oprah Conversation.

When asked what part of it has brought him the most joy, Elliot said, "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked."