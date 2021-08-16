Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Jason Momoa Reveals How Being a Girl Dad Prepared Him For His Latest Movie Role

Jason Momoa exclusively told E! News how his real-life experience as a father to two daughters helped him with his newest role in Netflix’s Sweet Girl.

When art imitates life.

Jason Momoa shared a rare glimpse into his personal life to discuss how he prepared for his latest movie role in Netflix's Sweet Girl, which, just like in his real life, includes a father-daughter relationship.

Speaking exclusively to E! News, Jason explains that being a father to two daughters, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 12, and Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, whom he shares with wife Lisa Bonet, helped him encapsulate his character even more. After all, in Sweet Girl, Jason plays a dad who loses his wife to cancer after a pharmaceutical company pulls a potentially life-saving drug off the market. He and his daughter, played by Isabela Merced, are on a mission to get justice.

"My first two babies are girls," Jason, 42, shares about getting into the mindset of his character, adding, "You know, if I was a dad that didn't have a daughter, it would be different."

"It's extremely different having boys and girls, so it definitely prepared me," he continues. "Isabela is definitely not too far off of what Lola would be like, so it made it easy."

Additionally, the Justice League star raved about how much of a joy it was working with the 20-year-old actress, explaining, "She's really sweet and she could have been just a nightmare, but she wasn't. I do credit her half of just being cool. It could have been tough."

Jason continues, "It's amazing. I mean I just started my acting career at 19, and she's 20. She's already amazing, she's gonna be phenomenal."

Even though Jason is known for his action-packed films, he reveals that he let the pros give Isabela advice in that department.

"I hired the best action team that I consider in the world and then, you know, just let them do their job and to teach her," he says, adding, "When we were fighting and playing around the ground, we would say, ‘I'll do this, do that.'"

However, Isabela admitted that Jason did help her with the stunts, even when he wasn't technically giving her any tips.

"You have such a familiarity with stunts in general, you absolutely taught me so much," she explains. "And you pick it up like that, and I mean, it was inspiring. I literally felt like, 'Okay, I have to be just like him when it comes to stunts.'"

Sweet Girl comes out on Netflix on Aug. 20.

