Kendall Jenner Poses in Thong Bikini in Photo From Tropical Vacation With Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner is reflecting on the start of her hot girl summer with an extra sexy snap from her beach getaway with Hailey Bieber.

Kendall Jenner is reminiscing about the start of her hot girl summer with a sexy photo.

In a photo posted on her Instagram page on Friday, Aug. 13, the 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses in a bright blue and green floral string thong bikini and a neon green baseball cap worn backwards while inside a shallow swimming pool overlooking a sandy beach. The photo was taken during her vacation earlier this summer with friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Finally!" Hailey commented. "Love this picture!!!!"

Another user wrote, "Devin Booker is so lucky," referring to the NBA star, who has been Kendall's boyfriend of more than a year.

An eyewitness told E! News in June that Kendall and Hailey "had a lot of fun having girl time and hanging out" during their Cabo vacation. "They had a private plunge pool at their room, and they spent most of their time lounging and taking photos," the person said. "Their room was right on the beach, and they could easily run onto the sand and enjoy the beach, if they wanted."

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

The eyewitness said the two also enjoyed some time on a chartered yacht, where they "laid out in bikinis, and had lunch and drinks served" and also "jumped off the side of the boat into the water to cool off."

See Kendall's new pic and other photos from her and Hailey's beach getaway:

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Cheeky

Kendall shares a pic of herself modeling her thong bikini.

Instagram
We're Green With Envy

Kendall shared this one to her Instagram Story as she rocked a neon green cap and floral-print bikini.

Instagram
Giving the Warm Shoulder

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her post with a lotion-bottle emoji when she shared this and other pics to Instagram on Monday, June 14.

Instagram
Bottled Up

Justin Bieber's wife kept a tequila bottle close as she posed for this gorgeous Instagram pic that she posted on June 14.

Instagram
Elbows, Meet Table

Hailey sported an adorable produce-covered dress while enjoying a meal on the sand. 

Instagram
Water, Water Everywhere

The reality TV mainstay was in between the ocean and the pool in this snap.

Instagram
Raise a Mug

Hailey had her phone in one hand and a beverage in the other as she cooled off indoors.

Instagram
Life on the Edge

The star displayed her perfect sense of balance as she was ready for a good time.

Instagram
Just Walk It Off

Kendall's boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker, offered his approval when she shared this and other images to Instagram. "Hurry up naa," the athlete commented.

Instagram
Time for a Dip

Hailey and her pals prepared to take the plunge while standing on a dock.

Instagram
Hip to Be Square

The model showed off her patterned attire as she got dressed up to head out.

