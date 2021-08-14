Former College Track Star Cameron Burrell's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Track and field star Cameron Burrell's death has been ruled a suicide.

The late athlete, who was an NCAA Division I champion and ran track and field for the University of Houston, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9. According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences' records, Cameron suffered a fatal gunshot wound of the head. He was only 26 years old.

Cameron's father and head coach of the Texas-based college, Leroy Burrell, also confirmed his death in a statement shared with E! News on Friday, Aug. 13.

"On Monday evening, our family's hearts were broken with the passing of our son, Cameron, who took his own life," his message read. "We may never know why Cameron made such a decision. We encourage anyone who may be struggling in their lives to reach out for help."

Leroy, who is an Olympic gold medalist, added, "You are not alone, and you are surrounded by more people who love and care for you than you may think in a dark moment."