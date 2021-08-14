Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's Baby Son Prince Julian Looks Adorable at Christening

Watch : Meghan Markle Receives Love From Royals on Her 40th Birthday

An event fit for a royal!

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden celebrated their third son Prince Julian's christening on Saturday, Aug. 14. at the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm, Sweden. The royal couple, who welcomed their baby boy back in March, was all smiles during the ceremony.

At one point during the celebration, Bishop Johan Dalman and Reverend Michael Bjerkhagen blessed the little one, as his mother carried him. According to multiple reports, Prince Julian donned the same christening gown that his father wore to his own baptism in 1979. The family's heirloom reportedly dates all the way back to Prince Gustaf Adolf's christening from 1906.

However, the 5-month-old royal wasn't the only one dressed to impress for the special occasion.

His two older brothers, Prince Alexander, 5, and Prince Gabriel, 3, looked adorable in matching outfits, in which they wore off-white blazers, white button-down shirts and navy shorts.