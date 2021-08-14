Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's Baby Son Prince Julian Looks Adorable at Christening

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden looked radiant at their 5-month-old son's christening at the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace.

An event fit for a royal!

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden celebrated their third son Prince Julian's christening on Saturday, Aug. 14. at the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm, Sweden. The royal couple, who welcomed their baby boy back in March, was all smiles during the ceremony.

At one point during the celebration, Bishop Johan Dalman and Reverend Michael Bjerkhagen blessed the little one, as his mother carried him. According to multiple reports, Prince Julian donned the same christening gown that his father wore to his own baptism in 1979. The family's heirloom reportedly dates all the way back to Prince Gustaf Adolf's christening from 1906.

However, the 5-month-old royal wasn't the only one dressed to impress for the special occasion.

His two older brothers, Prince Alexander, 5, and Prince Gabriel, 3, looked adorable in matching outfits, in which they wore off-white blazers, white button-down shirts and navy shorts.

The Special Meaning Behind All of the Royal Family Members' Names

As for Sofia, the 36-year-old royal looked radiant in an Etro gown, which featured a colorful floral design and puffed sleeves. She accessorized with ivory pumps and a dramatic satin headband that had a massive bow.

Carl Philip, 42, looked just as dapper for the ceremony, wearing his military uniform.

According to People, Prince Carl Philip's parents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, were present for the ceremony, as well as his sisters Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine and their husbands.

Prince Julian's latest milestone comes just a few months after his parents welcomed him into the world.

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family," Prince Carl Philip said in March, per the Swedish Royal Court. "Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family."

At this time, the little one will not hold the Royal Highness title. However, he'll continue to be addressed as Prince Julian. He is seventh in line to the Swedish throne and the king and queen's eighth grandchild.

Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the royal babies over the years! From Prince Julian to Prince Harry, get a peek at their adorable photos.

