Alicia Silverstone Gets Christian Siriano in Bed to Recreate Clueless Scene

Watch : Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

You'll be totally buggin' about Alicia Silverstone's latest Clueless reenactment!

In recent months, the 44-year-old has reprised her iconic role of Cher and recreated scenes from the 1995 cult teen movie in TikTok videos. In her latest clip, posted on Friday, Aug. 13, Alicia enlisted the help of her good friend, fashion designer Christian Siriano, 35, to play her character's crush, Christian, in a hilarious failed bedroom seduction scene.

"I finally got Christian in bed.." the actress wrote. "Happy #FridayThe13th #Clueless @christiansiriano"

Like in the movie, during their awkward Spartacus viewing, this Christian also leads Alicia to take a tumble. But the stars' TikTok video ends very differently!

In June and July, Alicia shared TikTok videos of herself recreating two other Clueless scenes with her son Bear Blu Jarecki, 10. In her first one, which marked her first TikTok ever, the actress and the boy reenacted the part where Cher wears her now-trademark yellow plaid blazer and matching kilt miniskirt on her high school campus and fends off an obnoxious male student, uttering one of her iconic lines. In her second, Alicia played Cher while her son portrayed her character's stern father.