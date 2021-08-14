Khloe Kardashian Says Social Media Makes Her Feel "Super Anxious" For This Reason

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Advice to Younger Self: "Live for Yourself"

Even though she starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for 20 seasons, Khloe Kardashian still feels anxious about social media at times.

The reality star, 37, faced her fears by sharing an au naturel picture of herself with her undone curly hair on Friday, Aug. 13. Khloe hinted she was a little scared of receiving mean comments about her atypical look: "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it," she wrote, before adding, "please don't ruin the feeling."

Khlovers quickly applauded her for her courage. One fan, who goes by Lex under the Twitter handle @Khlocaine_, showed support for her idol's 'do by writing, "i know khlo probably had doubts before posting those pics (for whatever reason) but there's been so much positive feedback and i hope she's taking it all in!" As Lex said, "let the good outweigh the bad, always."

Khloe responded directly to explain why she experiences "anxiety" about social media, saying it can get "cruel."