Why Erykah Badu Is Apologizing for Being a "Terrible Guest" at Barack Obama's Birthday Party

"Didn't Cha Know" Barack Obama would have a strict social media policy at his 60th birthday bash?
Days after the former president of the United States hosted a celeb-studded soirée on Martha's Vineyard, attendee Erykah Badu has publicly apologized for behaving in a way she believes was "so inconsiderate" of Obama's requests.
In a since-deleted video shared to Badu's Instagram Story, Obama could be seen busting a move on the dance floor alongside singer H.E.R. The clip quickly went viral, with some criticizing party goers for not wearing masks.
Badu tweeted on Aug. 12, "Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the 'terrible guest' at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be ...... erica."
When a Twitter user suggested Obama and Michelle Obama forced Badu to remove the video and "apologize publicly," she responded, "Naw sis. It's just [the] right thing."
On Saturday, Aug. 7, a source confirmed to E! News that in addition to Badu and H.E.R., Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Don Cheadle, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson all attended the Hawaiian-themed party.
In response to concerns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the Obamas told E! News the outdoor event was "planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place."
The statement continued, "Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."
In honor of Obama's special day, his better half shared to Instagram, "Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama!"