Why Erykah Badu Is Apologizing for Being a "Terrible Guest" at Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Watch : Gabrielle Union & More Celebrate Barack Obama's 60th Birthday

"Didn't Cha Know" Barack Obama would have a strict social media policy at his 60th birthday bash?

Days after the former president of the United States hosted a celeb-studded soirée on Martha's Vineyard, attendee Erykah Badu has publicly apologized for behaving in a way she believes was "so inconsiderate" of Obama's requests.

In a since-deleted video shared to Badu's Instagram Story, Obama could be seen busting a move on the dance floor alongside singer H.E.R. The clip quickly went viral, with some criticizing party goers for not wearing masks.

Badu tweeted on Aug. 12, "Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the 'terrible guest' at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be ...... erica."

When a Twitter user suggested Obama and Michelle Obama forced Badu to remove the video and "apologize publicly," she responded, "Naw sis. It's just [the] right thing."