Kaley Cuoco Slams "Disgusting" Olympics Incident Involving German Coach Accused of Punching a Horse

Kaley Cuoco is extending an offer to buy the horse Saint Boy after it was allegedly punched by a German coach at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Friday, Aug. 13, The Flight Attendant actress spoke out on Instagram about the Aug. 7 incident, in which German coach Kim Raisner hit Saint Boy during the modern decathlon event.

According to NBC News, Raisner was caught "punching" the horse on camera and instructed rider Annika Schleu to do the same, as the horse was not following Schleu's lead.

NBC News reported the Modern Pentathlon Foundation responded by giving Raisner a black card, thus disqualifying her from the competition. In a statement, they said in part, "Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM Competition Rules, which are applied to all recognized Modern Pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games."

Now, Cuoco wants to buy Saint Boy and give him a better life, writing on her Instagram Stories, "Name your price."