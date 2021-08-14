Kaley Cuoco Slams "Disgusting" Olympics Incident Involving German Coach Accused of Punching a Horse

Kaley Cuoco is extending an offer to buy the horse Saint Boy after it was allegedly punched by a German coach at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
On Friday, Aug. 13, The Flight Attendant actress spoke out on Instagram about the Aug. 7 incident, in which German coach Kim Raisner hit Saint Boy during the modern decathlon event.
According to NBC News, Raisner was caught "punching" the horse on camera and instructed rider Annika Schleu to do the same, as the horse was not following Schleu's lead.
NBC News reported the Modern Pentathlon Foundation responded by giving Raisner a black card, thus disqualifying her from the competition. In a statement, they said in part, "Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM Competition Rules, which are applied to all recognized Modern Pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games."
Now, Cuoco wants to buy Saint Boy and give him a better life, writing on her Instagram Stories, "Name your price."
"I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace... This is not Olympic show jumping," the actress insisted. "This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves."
Cuoco went on to address Schleu and Raisner directly, stating, "You and your team did not do your county proud, or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you."
The Big Bang Theory actress called their conduct "disgusting on all levels," adding, "This rider and her 'trainer' are a disgrace. I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have."
After seeing her comments go viral, Cuoco insisted she "wasn't kidding" when she offered to give Saint Boy a new home.
The 35-year-old actress has been an avid equestrian since childhood and her husband Karl Cook is a horse trainer and equestrian.
In February 2020, Cook spoke to the equestrian magazine Sidelines about his passion for the sport of show jumping and his love for animals, which he treats with respect. Cuoco told the publication, "He's the hardest working and most empathetic rider I've ever seen... He always feels the horses' needs come first, and everything else is secondary."
"In a sport that has so many ups and downs, he knows how to stay balanced and keep things even-keeled," she added. "I'm constantly impressed by him in every single way!"
In other words, Kaley and Karl are more than ready to welcome Saint Boy into their home—or should we say barn?