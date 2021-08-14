Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery

Watch : Rachel Bloom Sings About "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Season 4

Rachel Bloom has something she'd like to get off her chest: She just got a breast reduction.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress confirmed she went under the knife on Thursday, Aug. 12, sharing a before-and-after picture from her procedure. She captioned the pictures, "I did it!"

Many of Rachel's famous friends and followers congratulated her on the decision, as she's previously spoken about the pains of having big breasts.

Podcaster Noor commented, "Wishing you the least achey back of all time of ever and ever," while numerous others, including Chelsea Handler, wished her a speedy recovery.

The positive comments are just what Rachel needed as she heals from the surgery. When she first spoke about the breast reduction on Instagram in April, she told her followers, "btw I'm probably gonna get a breast reduction soon and I don't want to hear any man's gross thoughts on that decision right now and since there's no way to block comments from just men on this post I'm turning off comments for everyone to teach men a lesson."