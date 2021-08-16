Shahs of Sunset Reunion: Mike Shouhed Is in the Hot Seat Over Sexting Scandal in Shocking Trailer

Watch : "Shahs of Sunset" Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth

In the hot seat once again.

E! News has the exclusive first look at the shocking Shahs of Sunset season nine reunion and the sneak peek finds Mike Shouhed getting grilled once again over his sexting scandal.

"So Mike, you never met up with any of the girls you sexted with?" host Andy Cohen asks. "Never," he replies.

Destiney Rose claims, "He's tried to get with two of my girlfriends."

Things only get more dramatic when Mike's girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen joins the reunion. "Paulina, I have been nothing but honest," Destiney says before Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi asks her, "Is Destiney lying about what she knows?"

Later, Reza Farahan accuses Mike of trying to gaslight him before Paulina calls GG a "hood rat."

But Mike isn't the only topic up for discussion. Andy takes a poll of the cast and asks in regard to Mercedes "MJ" Javid's son, "Who here this Reza should be allowed to meet Shams?"