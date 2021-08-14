Aaron Tveit Reveals Which of His American Horror Stories Characters He Favors Most

Fans of American Horror Stories have seen two very different sides to Aaron Tveit.
We're, of course, talking about the Tony-nominated actor's strikingly different roles in season one of the American Horror Story spinoff: a sociopathic contractor named Adam in "Rubber(wo)Man Part Two" and the father of a missing boy named Jay in "Feral." And, in an exclusive chat with E! News, Tveit revealed which role he had the most fun playing in the new horror anthology series.
"Listen, they were each so much fun, but I have to say it is really, really fun to get to play kind of a sociopath," he shared. "There's no end for how far you can go with some things and you can really lean into it."
As he continued, Tveit noted that he had a good time channeling Patrick Bateman (played by Christian Bale in American Psycho) in one scene involving a sledgehammer. However, he made it clear that he also enjoyed playing the doomed hero in "Feral," adding, "That was challenging and wonderful in a different way."
For those who've yet to tune in to the latest episode, Tveit's character Jay goes on quite the emotional journey as, 10 years after his son Jacob goes missing on a camping trip, a hunter (Blake Shields) claims to have seen him. Before long, Jay and his ex-wife Addy (Tiffany Dupont) are led into the woods by the mysterious man, only to stumble upon a slaughtered group of drug growers.
It's confirmed that this is not part of the hunter's plan, who wanted to rob and kill the hopeful parents, as the criminal is attacked by, you guessed it, feral creatures.
As the episode comes to a close, it's revealed that Jacob did survive all these years, and somehow has become the leader of the cannibalistic creatures. Unfortunately for Jay and Addy, Jacob has no interest in saving his parents, which results in the humanoid beings eating the pair.
On what it was like filming these horror-inducing scenes, Tveit said it "was either absolutely hilarious or completely terrifying, there was no middle ground anywhere." The 37-year-old actor went on to credit the creative team for making the creatures look so realistic.
"It does a lot of the work for you because, for us, we literally were in the middle of this field in front of a throne of human bones," he recalled, "with all of these real creatures around us. It's very different between, you know, having to react to that and having to react to something on a blue screen. So, it was wonderful to have them."
You can watch Tveit in American Horror Stories on FX on Hulu. New episodes arrive Thursdays.