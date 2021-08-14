Aaron Tveit Reveals Which of His American Horror Stories Characters He Favors Most

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Fans of American Horror Stories have seen two very different sides to Aaron Tveit.

We're, of course, talking about the Tony-nominated actor's strikingly different roles in season one of the American Horror Story spinoff: a sociopathic contractor named Adam in "Rubber(wo)Man Part Two" and the father of a missing boy named Jay in "Feral." And, in an exclusive chat with E! News, Tveit revealed which role he had the most fun playing in the new horror anthology series.

"Listen, they were each so much fun, but I have to say it is really, really fun to get to play kind of a sociopath," he shared. "There's no end for how far you can go with some things and you can really lean into it."

As he continued, Tveit noted that he had a good time channeling Patrick Bateman (played by Christian Bale in American Psycho) in one scene involving a sledgehammer. However, he made it clear that he also enjoyed playing the doomed hero in "Feral," adding, "That was challenging and wonderful in a different way."