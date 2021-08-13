Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued By His Sexual Assault Accuser

Watch : Nicki Minaj Disputes Jessie J's Claim on How She Joined Bang Bang

Nicki Minaj and her husband are being sued by a woman he attempted to rape in 1994. Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and remains a registered sex offender in California.

Jennifer Hough, now 43, is accusing both Minaj and Petty of witness intimidation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, as well as harassment, assault, battery, sexual assault and sexual harassment in a civil lawsuit filed in New York on Aug. 13 and obtained by E! News.

She says that in the years following her attempted rape, Minaj has used "her celebrity platform" to "bash" Hough. As an example, she alleges Minaj told a radio station in 2019 that Petty was "wrongly accused."

According to the lawsuit, Minaj publicly posted in 2018 to defend her husband, writing, "Kenny was 15, she was 16 and, in a relationship, but go awf Internet." Hough says she was "never" in a relationship with Petty and "simply knew him from the neighborhood," adding that the "Super Bass" rapper's claim is harassment.