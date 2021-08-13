Kelly Clarkson Enjoys Girls' Trip to Las Vegas Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Since U Been Gone... Kelly Clarkson is living her best life.
A new $5 million home? Check. A wildly popular daytime show renewed through 2023? She's got it. And now, as Kelly inches closer to finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she's taking over Sin City with her gal pals.
On Friday, Aug. 13, the American Idol alum shared a photo from her Las Vegas escapades to Instagram. In it, Kelly and two friends sport masks as they take a break from playing Top Golf to pose for a selfie in front of the Strip.
"Friends, Vegas, Top Golf, and George Strait…. I dare you to have a better time than me right now," she captioned the moment.
Later tonight, it appears Kelly and her crew will attend the country music icon's concert at the T-Mobile Arena.
The getaway comes just a day after multiple media reports confirmed that a judge upheld her and Brandon's prenuptial agreement in court, which he had reportedly contested.
And, in an Aug. 5 petition obtained by E! News, Kelly requested to have her maiden name legally restored and her marital status terminated as she and Brandon worked to reach a divorce settlement.
Currently, the "Piece By Piece" singer is temporarily required to pay her former husband of almost seven years $195,601 per month in spousal and child support. The court order, which E! News confirmed on July 27, awarded Brandon less than half of the $436,000 he initially requested.
Kelly maintains primary physical custody of their children, daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5, who traveled with their mom to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. last month.
"We had so much fun at Disney World!" the star raved on social media at the time. "All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y'all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it's at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney."