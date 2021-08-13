Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kelly Clarkson Enjoys Girls' Trip to Las Vegas Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

After reports claimed that a judge upheld Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's prenup agreement, she jetted off to Sin City with her besties. "I dare you to have a better time than me," she teased.

By McKenna Aiello Aug 13, 2021 11:11 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesLas VegasKelly ClarksonCelebrities
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Petitions to Restore Maiden Name After Divorce

Since U Been Gone... Kelly Clarkson is living her best life. 

A new $5 million home? Check. A wildly popular daytime show renewed through 2023? She's got it. And now, as Kelly inches closer to finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she's taking over Sin City with her gal pals. 

On Friday, Aug. 13, the American Idol alum shared a photo from her Las Vegas escapades to Instagram. In it, Kelly and two friends sport masks as they take a break from playing Top Golf to pose for a selfie in front of the Strip. 

"Friends, Vegas, Top Golf, and George Strait…. I dare you to have a better time than me right now," she captioned the moment. 

Later tonight, it appears Kelly and her crew will attend the country music icon's concert at the T-Mobile Arena.

The getaway comes just a day after multiple media reports confirmed that a judge upheld her and Brandon's prenuptial agreement in court, which he had reportedly contested.

photos
Kelly Clarkson's Best Candid Moments

And, in an Aug. 5 petition obtained by E! News, Kelly requested to have her maiden name legally restored and her marital status terminated as she and Brandon worked to reach a divorce settlement. 

Trending Stories

1

The Unraveling of Chris Watts Before He Murdered His Family

2

Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With "Bummed Out" Bikini Photo

3

Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling "Cute" as She Embraces Her Natural Curls

Currently, the "Piece By Piece" singer is temporarily required to pay her former husband of almost seven years $195,601 per month in spousal and child support. The court order, which E! News confirmed on July 27, awarded Brandon less than half of the $436,000 he initially requested.

Chris Haston/NBC

Kelly maintains primary physical custody of their children, daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5, who traveled with their mom to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. last month.

"We had so much fun at Disney World!" the star raved on social media at the time. "All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y'all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it's at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney."

Trending Stories

1

The Unraveling of Chris Watts Before He Murdered His Family

2

Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With "Bummed Out" Bikini Photo

3

Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling "Cute" as She Embraces Her Natural Curls

4

Why FBoy Island's Final Twist Is Supposed to Be Controversial

5

Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Seeks Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

Latest News

Nicki Minaj & Husband Kenneth Petty Sued By His Sexual Assault Accuser

Kelly Clarkson Enjoys Vegas Girls' Trip Amid Brandon Blackstock Split

SNL Alum Horatio Sanz Denies Sexually Assaulting Teen

Dorinda Medley & More Real Housewives Reuniting for Peacock Special

Kailyn Lowry Addresses Rumor She's Back Together With Javi Marroquin

Who Do You Think Dies on The White Lotus? Vote Now!

The MixtapE! Presents Lizzo, Karol G, J Balvin & More New Music Musts