Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson and More Former Real Housewives to Star in Peacock Special

Watch : Dorinda Medley Is Leaving "Real Housewives of New York"

It's a Bravo fan's dream come true!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson and a handful of other past Housewives are reuniting for a new Peacock special, sources confirm to E! News.

Dorinda and Vicki will be joined by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville as well as Jill Zarin, who was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City season one through three.

None of the stars participating are currently on a Bravo series.

News of the special comes on the heels of the Real Housewives All Stars special that was filmed earlier this year in Turks and Caicos.

Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer will all be part of the event airing on Peacock later this year.