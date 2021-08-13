Kailyn Lowry Sets the Record Straight on Speculation She's Back Together With Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are in a much better place than they were a year ago—but that doesn't mean they're dating.
Speculation about the nature of the Teen Mom stars' relationship went into overdrive when Kailyn shared a photo of Javi's phone, which was connected to her car, on her Instagram Story, according to InTouch.
However, Kailyn's rep shared a statement to E! News denying any romantic feelings between the exes. "Kail and Javi are NOT back together, but they are very dedicated to a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for their son, Lincoln," the rep said. "They are both heavily involved in his football activities, and this has resulted in them spending more time together."
The rep continued, "Kail is happy that they are in this place as friends because a positive co-parenting relationship is a win for everyone involved."
Kailyn and Javi have co-parented Lincoln since finalizing their divorce in 2016.
The pair has long had a contentious relationship, with Kailyn telling Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley that they have a "love/hate relationship."
"We're up and down," Kailyn said in a 2019 episode. "We fight every other day. It's a real love/hate relationship...parentship."
Their friendship was put to the test last year, when Kailyn claimed Javi had tried to sleep with her, even though he was engaged to Lauren Comeau at the time. "He pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas and was like, ‘Hey, what's up?' and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f--k you plain and simple,'" Kailyn recalled in an October episode of Teen Mom. "And I said, 'Bye, Javi' and I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up."
Then, in January, Lauren claimed that Javi and Kailyn did in fact sleep together, which the exes both denied. "While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false," he told InTouch at the time. "My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself."
With Kailyn's latest statement, it appears the drama is over between the family, at least, for now.