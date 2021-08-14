Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Snacks We're Obsessed With This Week

Upgrade snack time with these delicious yet healthy bites!

By Emily Spain Aug 14, 2021
E-comm: Snacks We are Loving

Who else gets excited to peruse their pantry in between meals when your stomach starts to rumble? Hopefully we aren't the only ones.

Whether you're in the mood for something salty or sweet or maybe a mix of both, we rounded up our favorite snacks that will help you satisfy your cravings and hold you over until your next big meal. Warning: These snacks are wildly addicting!

Scroll below to check out our picks and get snackin'!

14 Healthy Summer Snacks to Treat Yourself With All Season Long

Simple Mills Mint Chocolate Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins

Regardless if you're family or a friend, we won't share these sweet thins with anyone! They're basically a thinner version of a Girl Scout Thin Mint cookie, but way more nutritious. These delicious cracker-cookie hybrids are made with nutrient-dense watermelon seed flour, cashew flour, sunflower seed flour, flax and naturally sweetened with coconut sugar at 7g per serving. Score! Don't sleep on the honey cinnamon version either, they're like the Teddy Grahams you used to have as a kid.

$5
Amazon

LesserEvil Himalayan Pink Salt Organic Popcorn - Pack of 3

Guilt-free popcorn? Umm yes, count us in! This vegan popcorn, seasoned with Himalayan pink salt, is made with organic coconut oil that tastes like movie theater popcorn minus the calories.

 

 

$13
Amazon

Enjoy Life Foods Grab & Go Chocolate Protein Bites - Pack of 18

Perfect for fueling up pre- or post-workout, these small protein bites pack a ton of flavor. We always keep a pack in our gym bag!

$21
$19
Amazon

Wonderful Pistachios - Sea Salt & Vinegar

Looking for something savory to munch on? We suggest these California-grown pistachios flavored with sea salt and vinegar. They're made with plant protein and serve as a good source of fiber. Plus, you don't have to do deal with shells!

$11
Amazon

Partake Birthday Cake Cookies

Since we're in back-to-school season, it's time to start stocking up on treats for your kiddo's lunchboxes that can be safely shared with their classmates. These addicting cookies are vegan, allergy-friendly and non-GMO. 

$15
Partake

Simple Mills Almond Flour Snack Bars - Dark Chocolate Almond (3-Count)

If you're not fans of breakfast but need a boost every once in a while, these almond flour snack bars are a must. 

$20
Amazon

SkinnyDipped Snack Attack Minis Almond Variety Pack - Pack of 25

We love these mini packs of almonds! The variety pack will allow you to taste SkinnyDipped's bestselling flavors like Lemon Bliss, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Super Dark + Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter. Plus, they can fit in your pocket, purse or gym bag. 

$25
Amazon

SmartSweets Smart Fish - Pack of 12

We practically inhale SmartSweet's Smart Fish candies! They taste like the iconic Swedish Fish candy, but have 92% less sugar. Each bag is only 100 calories!

$25
Amazon

Sweet Nothings Spoonable Smoothie Variety Pack - 12-Pack

If you're in the mood for a healthy yet refreshing treat on a summer's day, Sweet Nothings' spoonable smoothies are a delicious option. Each cup is packed with good-for-you ingredients, plus they're dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without added sugars, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

$50
Sweet Nothings

Beauty Super Bar - 6 Bars

Two things that we take seriously is snacking and skincare. Sakara's Beauty Super Bars are high-fiber, low-sugar and offer 10g of clean, plant-based protein. Each bar also includes a "patent-pending skin-beautifying ingredient clinically shown to make skin look clearer, brighter and firmer."

$29/Box
Sakara Life

Eclipse Plant-Based Ice Cream - Mint Chip

After dinner, cleanse your palate without the guilt with Eclipse's plant-based ice creams. The mint chocolate chip flavor is our favorite!

$12
Eclipse

Ready for more snack and mealtime essentials? Check out the items every grow-up kitchen should have.

