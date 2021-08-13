The MixtapE! Presents Lizzo, Karol G, J Balvin and More New Music Musts

Watch : Lizzo Drops F--ing Good "Rumors" Music Video With Cardi B

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We've gotten lucky this Friday the 13th. Lizzo and Cardi B embrace their badassery in a god-tier collaboration (literally, they're Greek goddesses in the new "Rumors.")

Though they make a strong case for greatest collab of the year, Tiësto and Karol G give them a run for their money in "Don't Be Shy," even admitting they "Can't be tamed / I'm not gonna play."

Also in the department of dynamic duos, Elton John enlists Dua Lipa for a remix of "Cold Heart," while WizKid and Tems tap Justin Bieber for a remix of "Essence," the original of which has already been streamed nearly 35 million times on Spotify.