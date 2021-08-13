See the Terrifying First Trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

It's time for the first dose of American Horror Story season 10.

On Friday, Aug. 13, FX released the first official trailer for part one of American Horror Story: Double Feature. In typical AHS fashion, plenty of terror is teased for the upcoming episodes, which premiere on Aug. 25.

Part one of the new season, titled "Red Tide," stars Finn Wittrock as a writer who has relocated his family, including a pregnant wife played by fellow AHS vet Lily Rabe, to Provincetown, Mass. "I think this is going to be the perfect place to work without distraction," the wife notes while taking in their new home.

However, the quiet seaside town may be more sinister than these newcomers realize. Case in point: While Frances Conroy and Evan Peters' characters first encourage their new neighbor's work, they're later seen pulling a gun on the writer, who seems to be possessed by a hot streak.