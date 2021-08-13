Ryan Lochte Undergoes Surgery After Inflatable Waterslide Accident

Watch : Ryan Lochte Fails to Qualify for Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

It may be a while until Ryan Lochte is back in the swim of things.



The decorated 37-year-old swimmer is on the road to recovery following an apparent accident involving an inflatable waterslide. Lochte's wife of three years, Kayla Reid, shared the news in an Instagram post on Aug. 13.



"A legend of lessons," Reid captioned a photo of Lochte giving a thumbs-up while in a hospital bed. "Don't race down an inflatable kids water slide folks!" The gold medalist also shared the same snap of himself to his Instagram Stories, adding that his "surgery was a success." E! News has reached out to Lochte's rep for comment.



Although there are little known details about the incident, according to Reid's Instagram post, the athlete was hospitalized at an orthopedic surgery center.



The mishap comes just two months after the 12-time medalist failed to qualify for this year's Tokyo Olympics. In a news conference held on June 18, Lochte opened up about the disappointing outcome.