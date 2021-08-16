Five Bedrooms First Look: See the Adorable Season 2 Character Portraits

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Your favorite Aussie singles are back.

Season two of Peacock's dramedy Five Bedrooms returns Thursday, Aug. 19 and E! News has an exclusive first look at the adorable new character portraits featuring co-stars Kat Stewart, Doris Younane, Stephen Peacocke, Katie Robertson and Roy Joseph.

So what does the sophomore season have in store for these five friends who moved in together after drunkenly meeting at a wedding? Well, let's just say they're moving.

"After losing their first communal home at an auction, season two finds this one-of-a-kind family house hunting once again, believing they have prevailed as a unique collective," reads the Peacock description. "Although this was not what they had imagined for their lives, these five continue to endure the challenges of a new home, a DIY renovation, an injury, two pregnancies, an ex-husband, a workplace bullying complaint and an unexpected tragedy where love will be lost and found."