How Ryan Murphy Is Expanding His American Horror/Crime Story Empire on FX

Ryan Murphy has more stories to scare, uh, we mean share.
On Friday, Aug. 13, FX announced that the critically acclaimed TV producer and his producing partner Brad Falchuk will be expanding their empire at the network with two new anthology shows, American Love Story and American Sports Story. And, much like its predecessor American Crime Story, the spinoffs will dive into prominent, real-life moments that shaped the cultural landscape.
For starters, season one of American Love Story is said to depict John F. Kennedy Jr.'s headline-making courtship with Carolyn Bessette. "What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media," FX's logline explains. "The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts."
As for season one of American Sports Story? The recently announced spinoff will tackle the fall of convicted murderer and NFL player Aaron Hernandez. And, according to TV Line, it is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.
Of course, none of this would be possible without Murphy and Falchuk's first Story series, American Horror Story, which is set to premiere its 10th season on Aug. 25. There's certainly no fear that AHS' legacy might not live on as FX also renewed the horror anthology's spinoff, American Horror Stories, for a second season.
"When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity," FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. "What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina [Jacobson] and Brad [Simpson]."
American Crime Story also returns this fall, Sept. 7 to be exact, with season three unpacking the extramarital relationship between former President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. It's said a fourth season is already in development, called Studio 54: American Crime Story.
While we wait for more news about these new shows, get a status update on all your favorites by scrolling through the images below!