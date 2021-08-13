How Ryan Murphy Is Expanding His American Horror/Crime Story Empire on FX

Watch : Ryan Murphy Teases "American Crime Story" Future Seasons

Ryan Murphy has more stories to scare, uh, we mean share.

On Friday, Aug. 13, FX announced that the critically acclaimed TV producer and his producing partner Brad Falchuk will be expanding their empire at the network with two new anthology shows, American Love Story and American Sports Story. And, much like its predecessor American Crime Story, the spinoffs will dive into prominent, real-life moments that shaped the cultural landscape.

For starters, season one of American Love Story is said to depict John F. Kennedy Jr.'s headline-making courtship with Carolyn Bessette. "What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media," FX's logline explains. "The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts."