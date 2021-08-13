Disney CEO Defends Talent Compensation Amid Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over "Black Widow" Release

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek says the company has figured out ways to fairly compensate actors regardless of the business model under which their projects are released. His comments come two weeks after Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against the company.

Last month, the actress sued the corporation for allegedly breaching her contract by offering Black Widow, her standalone Marvel superhero movie, for rent on its streaming service Disney+ at the same time it debuted the film in theaters. In her complaint, she alleged that her contract guaranteed exclusive theatrical release and argued that the hybrid release led to a reduction in her compensation. Disney later said in a statement there was "no merit whatsoever" to the suit.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, in a conference call with analysts following the release of Disney's 2021 Q3 earnings report, Chapek was asked how he thinks about the success of a film in today's environment, and how it impacts the way the company attracts and compensates talent. Johansson was not mentioned.