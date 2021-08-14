FBoy Island Has Big F--king Plans for Season 2, FGirl Island and Beyond

Watch : "FBoy Island:" Meet the Guys of the HBO Max Dating Show

"FBoy Island is a state of mind and a state of being."

So proclaimed series creator Elan Gale, who, if he had his way, would turn FBoy Island into its own cinematic universe. The first season of the HBO Max reality dating series tasked three women with separating the self-proclaimed "FBoys," who were there for the money, and the "Nice Guys," who came for love, was filled with twists, revelations, betrayals, heartbreak, a few reformed bros and one f--ked up final decision.

And while it introduced casual viewers to the world of f--kboys, Elan told E! News he's hoping the show can dig deeper and explore what the general terms the show uses to distinguish the two groups of contestants actually mean.

"A lot of what we talked about initially was really the interrogation of a lot of the topline questions, like what makes a Nice Guy?" Elan said. "What make an FBoy? Can they change? What does that look like? How do you know if someone's changed? Those are the inherited questions for future seasons."

But it's not just the male cast members who will be put on blast.