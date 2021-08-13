Inside Kim Kardashian's Private Paw Patrol Screening for Her Family

How utterly paw-fect! Kim Kardashian is celebrating her animated-movie debut with her nearest and dearest.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted a private screening of Paw Patrol: The Movie for her family and friends at Cinépolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Kim brought her four kids—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2—to the theater to see the film. Khloé Kardashian also attended with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, and Kourtney Kardashian came with her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick. Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian joined her cousins for the fun, too and KKW Brands chief marketing officer Tracy Romulus attended with her kids Ryan, Remi and Raf Romulus.
"OK guys, I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol movie," Kim said in a speech before the movie began. "I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all the cousins and all my friends and everyone my first movie."
Guests found Paw Patrol party favors lining the seats including a stuffed animal of Kim's character Delores, a sassy poodle with loads of personality. The kids got a kick out of hearing Kim's voice in the film, a spinoff of the beloved series.
"I did this for you guys because I know how much you've always loved Paw Patrol," she continued, "and I'm so excited."
Needless to say, her family was thrilled for Kim. As Khloé wrote on Instagram Stories, "I am so proud of you my little Dolores!"
The movie also features Iain Armitage, Will Brisbin, Ron Pardo, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel and Tyler Perry.
Paw Patrol: The Movie officially hits theaters and Paramount+ Aug. 20, just in time for the dog days of summer.