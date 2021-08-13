Inside Kim Kardashian's Private Paw Patrol Screening for Her Family

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Healthy Co-Parents to Their Kids

How utterly paw-fect! Kim Kardashian is celebrating her animated-movie debut with her nearest and dearest.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted a private screening of Paw Patrol: The Movie for her family and friends at Cinépolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Kim brought her four kids—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2—to the theater to see the film. Khloé Kardashian also attended with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, and Kourtney Kardashian came with her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick. Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian joined her cousins for the fun, too and KKW Brands chief marketing officer Tracy Romulus attended with her kids Ryan, Remi and Raf Romulus.

"OK guys, I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol movie," Kim said in a speech before the movie began. "I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all the cousins and all my friends and everyone my first movie."