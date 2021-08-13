RHOSLC Season 2 Trailer: Jen Shah Panics Over Arrest in Explosive Preview

Watch : "Real Housewives" Star Jen Shah Arrested for Telemarketing Scheme

We feel a chill in the air.

Bravo has finally released the highly anticipated trailers for season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The explosive promo does not shy away from Jen Shah's legal troubles and the drama it causes with the other ladies. But first, let's meet the new Housewife on the scene.

Returning RHOSLC cast members Jen, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Mary Cosby are joined by new Housewife Jennie Nguyen, who Jen describes as a "firecracker."

Cut to Jennie telling Jen to "shut the f--k" up during a heated argument in the showy wilderness. "Jennie is throwing down," Heather reacts.

Later, when Jennie's husband suggests "What if we get a sister wife?" so they can have more children, she explodes, "I'm pissed!"

Meanwhile, Meredith's son Brooks accuses Jen of liking nasty tweets about him calling him a "sissy bitch." Then there's rumors about Mary's church: "All the rumors are that Mary is a cult leader," Whitney claims.