Lizzo Reveals Her NSFW Plans for a Future Date With Chris Evans

Watch : Chris Evans Reacts to Lizzo Jokingly Pregnant With His Baby

Lizzo is feeling good as hell about a potential romance with Chris Evans.



In case you may have missed it, the Grammy winner recently started a hilarious rumor that she was pregnant with the Captain America star's baby in a TikTok video—which scored her a DM from the Marvel actor himself. Now, during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared her plans for Evans if he follows through on his promise to attend one of her upcoming concerts.



After explaining that the stars are already lining up astrologically for the two entertainers since their "Taurus-Gemini energy is unmatched," the 33-year-old vocalist revealed her hope for a very romantic rendezvous. "We have plans, well—we don't have plans," Lizzo told host Andy Cohen. "But he did say he will come to a show, and I was like, okay, shots on me. And he said, ‘no shots on me.'"