Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Reveals How She and Doug Hehner Plan to Avoid Divorce

As Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner continue to work on their marriage, they're sharing some advice from their therapist.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 13, 2021 12:39 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesMarried at First Sight
Watch: "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are continuing to fight for their marriage.

The Married at First Sight couple revealed how they're working on their relationship in an Instagram post on Aug. 12. 

"Our couples therapist told us a good way to avoid divorce is by having FUN *together*," Jamie wrote alongside a photo and video of the duo doing the TikTok koala challenge. "Before we were mom and dad we were spontaneous, silly, and adventurous...it honestly feels so good to just laugh with each other again..." 

The reality star then explained they're going to continue to do the things that made them fall in love with each other after they wed at first sight. For instance, she noted they're going to enjoy some family time this weekend by having her sister visit, going to the beach and celebrating their daughter Gracie's fourth birthday with a ballerina party.

As a result, Jamie told her followers she's going to live in the moment and take a break from Instagram. "Soooo, I'm gonna spend the next couple of days completely off social media," she added, "so I can be super present with my fam bam and keep working on fighting for my marriage!"

photos
Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

And she encouraged them to do the same. "{BTW, if you're feeling overwhelmed or stressed I hope you know it's ok to take time for YOU. You deserve it!" the TV personality continued. "If you want, take this little social media break with me! We can come back together on Sunday! ...I never knew how much choosing to be PRESENT helps, but it really does! Sending you loads of love!}⁣"

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for A+E Networks

The post comes two days after Jamie opened up about some of the challenges she and Doug are facing. "We're not giving up on each other," she wrote in a separate Instagram message, "not now, not ever."

In the post, Jamie shared a photo of the pair sitting in the car crying following a "heated call" with their therapist.

"It started w anger, yelling, blaming..but ended w us holding each other & trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER" she stated,"...gosh, a good therapist is everything!" 

She then thanked their fans for their support and noted she and Doug remain committed to each other.

"I will fight for my family!" Jamie, who also shares 15-month-old son Hendrix with Doug and has spoken about her previous pregnancy losses, concluded. "I mean, sometimes more than they even want me to…But right now, I'm fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME."

Trending Stories

1

The Unraveling of Chris Watts Before He Murdered His Family

2

Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With "Bummed Out" Bikini Photo

3

Why FBoy Island's Final Twist Is Supposed to Be Controversial

4

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Body Shamer Over Pregnancy Speculation

5

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

Latest News

Exclusive

FBOY Island Just Might Be the Most Feminist Dating Show on TV

Lizzo Reveals Her NSFW Plans for a Future Date With Chris Evans

Jamie Otis Reveals How She and Doug Hehner Plan to Avoid Divorce

Cameron Diaz Recalls Meeting Husband Benji Madden Amid Retirement

Disney Channel Star Leigh-Allyn Baker Goes Viral for Anti-Mask Speech

Update!

16 Left-Handed Products That Are More Than All Right

Never Go Out of Style: 15 Taylor Swift-Inspired Gifts For All Swifties