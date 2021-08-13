Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Reveals How She and Doug Hehner Plan to Avoid Divorce

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are continuing to fight for their marriage.

The Married at First Sight couple revealed how they're working on their relationship in an Instagram post on Aug. 12.

"Our couples therapist told us a good way to avoid divorce is by having FUN *together*," Jamie wrote alongside a photo and video of the duo doing the TikTok koala challenge. "Before we were mom and dad we were spontaneous, silly, and adventurous...it honestly feels so good to just laugh with each other again..."

The reality star then explained they're going to continue to do the things that made them fall in love with each other after they wed at first sight. For instance, she noted they're going to enjoy some family time this weekend by having her sister visit, going to the beach and celebrating their daughter Gracie's fourth birthday with a ballerina party.

As a result, Jamie told her followers she's going to live in the moment and take a break from Instagram. "Soooo, I'm gonna spend the next couple of days completely off social media," she added, "so I can be super present with my fam bam and keep working on fighting for my marriage!"