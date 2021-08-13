Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Kit Harington Demonstrate the Humiliating Dance He Performs to Entertain His 6-Month-Old Son

Kit Harington visited The Tonight Show, where the Game of Thrones alum showed Jimmy Fallon the ridiculous dance moves he busts out for the baby boy that he shares with wife Rose Leslie.

Kit Harington wants everyone to know that prancing is coming.

The 34-year-old Game of Thrones alum visited The Tonight Show on Thursday, Aug. 12, where host Jimmy Fallon asked about milestones he's experienced since welcoming his six-month-old son with wife Rose Leslie

After Jimmy asked Kit what he does to make the baby laugh, the actor replied, "I'd do anything. Yeah, I think Rose is the one who he seems to respect and love, and she's his safe place, and I just seem to be sheer entertainment. Do you know what I mean? And not even very good entertainment. Just entertainment."

Kit explained that he'll dance for his son, and when Jimmy wanted to know if he can dance, Kit shared, "I used to be a good dancer, but I put him in his little chair, and he likes dancing to The Beatles. But he only likes it if I do these exaggerated moves. I've worked out where the 'dad dance' comes from."

After Jimmy asked Kit to explain what these moves looked like, the star performed a reenactment involving plenty of high kicks, which Jimmy thoroughly enjoyed. Kit then added, "But now I realize, I go back onto a dance floor, and I'll dance like that but lost the old moves entirely. And then in the future, I know he's going to mock me about it. And I'll be like, 'This is your fault.'"

Last month, Kit expressed to Access Hollywood about parenting, "I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that's a whole new dynamic you need to find."

Check out Kit's moves in the above video, with the dancing starting at roughly the 4:16 mark.

